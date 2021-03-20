Advertisement

Long dormant volcano comes to life in southwestern Iceland

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 5:56 PM PDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

REYKJAVIK, Iceland (AP) — A long dormant volcano on the Reykjanes Peninsula in southwestern Iceland flared to life Friday night, spilling lava down two sides in that area’s first volcanic eruption in nearly 800 years.

Initial aerial footage, posted on the Facebook page of the Icelandic Meteorological Office, showed a relatively small eruption so far, with two streams of lava running in opposite directions. The glow from the lava could be seen from the outskirts of Iceland’s capital, Reykjavík, which is about 32 kilometers (20 miles) away.

The Department of Emergency Management said it was not anticipating evacuations because the volcano is in a remote valley, about 2.5 kilometers (1.5 miles) from the nearest road.

The Fagradals Mountain volcano had been dormant for 6,000 years, and the Reykjanes Peninsula hadn’t seen an eruption of any volcano in 781 years.

There had been signs of a possible eruption recently, with earthquakes occurring daily for the past three weeks. But volcanologists were still taken by surprise because the seismic activity had calmed down before the eruption.(AP) -

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect who fired on police in an early morning standoff has been identified as...
Suspect identified after allegedly shooting at SLT police
Destiny Jacobsen was last seen Feb. 10, 2021.
WCSO searching for missing Sun Valley teen
Old Lowe’s building in Sparks becomes “The Oddie District”
Old Lowes building in Sparks becomes ‘The Oddie District’
Flirtey Drone
Reno company brings drone deliveries to your door
Humboldt County Sheriff's Office logo
Man’s death in Winnemucca area investigated as suspicious

Latest News

Lyon County released this photograph of a water main break in Yerington.
Boil water order for part of Yerington
Ohio State's E.J. Liddell, second from right, gets pressure from Oral Roberts' Francis Lacis...
Sister Jean gets the vaccine and seat at the NCAA Tournament
This Thursday, March 18, 2021 photo shows horses a small diversion canal on Canal Drive...
Fernley sues for rights to water leaking from US canal
Sean Lannon, 47, said he was responsible for the killings in New Jersey and New Mexico — that...
Prosecutor: Man charged with 1 murder confessed he killed 16
Iceland has reported a volcanic eruption on the south-west Reykjanes Peninsula, the Icelandic...
Eruption of Iceland volcano easing, not affecting flights