Local Asian-owned business reacts to shootings in Atlanta

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Asian Americans in northern Nevada and across the nation are on edge after eight people were shot and killed at spas in the Atlanta, Georga area. Six of the victims were of Asian descent.

“We share the sadness of what has happened in Atlanta.”

Jimmy Yim is the owner of Yim’s Market, located off Rock Blvd. in Sparks. He says what happened in Georgia is unfortunately not the first violent and deadly act against Asian Americans.

“This is an ongoing story that America has been experiencing for years and years,” Yim said, “I hope the others can learn about what Asians have to go through and how we feel about this whole situation.”

Yim says he’s experienced a lot of love in northern Nevada being an Asian man and business owner.

Yim added, “The community has been very supportive to us, and we want to support our community.”

He believes everyone must work together to bring an end to racism, hate, and violence toward any group of people.

“Not just for the Asian community but for the entire community as a whole, we can come very united and come out strong out of this,” Yim said.

As we move forward, Yim hopes we all can continue to do the work to bring change and equality.

Yim added, “I hope our younger generations can have a much better future than what we’re going through right now.”

“As a whole, as a community, as a nation, I know we’re going to be much stronger.”

