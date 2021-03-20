Advertisement

Fernley sues for rights to water leaking from US canal

This Thursday, March 18, 2021 photo shows horses a small diversion canal on Canal Drive...
This Thursday, March 18, 2021 photo shows horses a small diversion canal on Canal Drive connected to the main Truckee Canal built in 1905 to provide water for irrigation in Fernley, Nev.. The town founded by pioneers lured to the West a century ago with the promise of free land and cheap water is suing the U.S. government over plans to renovate the earthen irrigation canal that burst and flooded nearly 600 homes in Fernley in 2008. (AP Photo/Scott Sonner)(Scott Sonner | Scott Sonner/AP)
By Scott Sonner
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 10:11 AM PDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
FERNLEY, Nev. (AP) - A rural Nevada town founded a century ago by pioneers lured to the West by the promise of free land and cheap water is suing the U.S. government over the way it plans to renovate a 115-year-old earthen irrigation canal.

The canal in Fernley burst in 2008 and flooded 600 homes.

The Bureau of Reclamation wants to line part of it with concrete because it’s leaking and wasting taxpayers’ money. But the city of Fernley says it’s been using that extra water to fill domestic wells for decades. It says it established water rights long ago and the government has never objected before.

