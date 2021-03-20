Ex-lawmaker charged with misusing funds, false records

LAS VEGAS (AP) - The Nevada Attorney General’s Office has charged a former lawmaker of misusing campaign funds and filing false voter registration and campaign finance records.

Prosecutors filed 14 charges this week against Alex Assefa, a Democrat who represented Las Vegas in the state Assembly before resigning in January in the wake of reports that he was under investigation related to his finances and whether he lived in the legislative district he represented.

Prosecutors alleged in court documents that Assefa lied about his residence on voter registration forms, filed false campaign finance reports and misappropriated at least $11,150 in campaign funds. Assefa’s attorney declined to comment.

