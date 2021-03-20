Advertisement

Boil water order for part of Yerington

Lyon County released this photograph of a water main break in Yerington.
Lyon County released this photograph of a water main break in Yerington.
By Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 5:17 PM PDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
YERINGTON, Nev. (KOLO) - SATURDAY MORNING UPDATE: Crews worked through the night, isolated the leak and are finishing repairs, Lyon County reported.

There is potable water available at Yerington City Hall. Residents should bring their own containers.

ORIGINAL STORY: About 500 homes and businesses in Yerington are required to boil water for three minutes before consuming, Lyon County said Friday.

The boil water order comes after what the county described as a significant water main break.

It is not clear how long the order will last, but the county noted there needs to be two clean water tests before the order is rescinded. Crews were fixing the leak Friday and it was expected to be repaired Friday.

The Lyon County utility department is deploying potable water trailers with potable water to the City Hall, 14 E. Goldfield Ave. Public works will distribute bottled water.

