WCSO searching for missing Sun Valley teen

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing and endangered teen.

Fourteen-year-old Destiny Jacobsen was last seen walking away from her home in Sun Valley on February 10, 2021. The sheriff’s office said she may be with her 15-year-old boyfriend in Marysville, Calif. or Washington State.

Destiny is an eighth grader at Desert Skies Middle School.

She is 5′2,” 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information about Destiny’s whereabouts, you’re asked to call the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Detectives Division at (775) 328-3320. Refer to case #WC21-630.

