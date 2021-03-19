Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Forensic Science Division launches new podcast

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) is taking you inside criminal justice investigations. Two forensic scientists, Brittney “Bodean” Chilton and Darby Stienmetz launched “Coffee with a Criminalist” podcast Friday.

Both have a combined 15 years working at the WCSO crime lab. The duo started the podcast because of the coronavirus pandemic. According to Chilton and Stienmetz the virus has limited them from educating the community about forensic science.

Chilton and Stienmetz work on thousands of cases a year. The cases go beyond Washoe County and span to 13 out of the 17 Nevada counties.

Each 45-minute episode will touch on different topics. “We know the community wants to hear the true crime stories and so we are going to bring a little about that in,” Stienmetz said. “But our focus is really about the people and how those cases have affected our laws here, as well as the science behind those cases.”

Chilton added, “We want them to be able to learn there is so much more than forensic science than what you see on CSI and we do so much more than just that.”

“When Darby and Bodean proposed this idea of the podcast I jumped at the opportunity,” said Sheriff Darin Balaam. “What better way to highlight the Forensic Science Division which has been recognized nationally as one of the top crime labs in the country.”

Listeners can give recommendations by dropping them a message.

You can listen to Coffee with a Criminalist every Friday on the following platforms: Podbean Spotify Google Amazon Apple - coming soon!

The two hosts of the new WCSO podcast. (KOLO)

