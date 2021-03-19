Vaccination efforts in the Quad-County region speed up

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - For many Nevadans, they’ve had to put their lives on hold, waiting months to finally get vaccinated and have a greater sense of protection.

Jessica Rapp with Carson City Health and Human Services said the number of vaccines arriving for Carson, Douglas, Lyon, and Storey counties, also known as the Quad-County region, has nearly doubled since December.

“We are allocated doses based on the number in our population as well as our workforce population,” said Rapp.

The number of vaccines shipped each week is unpredictable, Rapp said this is why her agency won’t schedule a large number of appointments in advance. As of March 15th, Carson City Health and Human Services received a total of nearly 30,000 doses and have administered around 25,000 of them.

“We don’t have control over how many doses we receive, but every dose we do receive we put into an arm, we have not yet wasted any doses,” Rapp explained.

She said the Johnson & Johnson Janssen vaccine has been very beneficial for our rural areas.

“They can go just once so we are not disturbing these individuals once and then again three or four weeks later,” Rapp said.

The agency visits all four of the counties every week in order to make the vaccine more accessible.

“We know transportation can be an issue, we want to make sure people don’t drive two hours to get a vaccine,” Rapp explained.

To sign up for the vaccine visit gethealthycarsoncity.org, click on the gray box that says COVID-19 in the Quad-County region, then click on the blue box that says COVID-19 vaccine and scroll down, and click on ‘schedule your appointment.’

