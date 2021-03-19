Suspect identified after allegedly shooting at SLT police

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KOLO) - South Lake Tahoe police have identified the man accused of shooting at officers early Friday as 23-year-old Joseph Hill from Orangevale, Calif.

Police responded to a call around 3 A.M. Friday, March 19, 2021 of a person trying to break into a room at the Three Peaks Resort on Park Avenue.

When officers arrived, they said the suspect shot at them with a rifle. An officer returned fire, hitting the suspect. No officers were injured, but the shooting led to a two-hour standoff.

SWAT and the Crisis Negotiation team convinced the suspect to surrender.

Hill was taken to Barton Memorial Hospital and is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Park Avenue between Manzana Avenue and Pine Boulevard is still closed at this time.

Investigators from the El Dorado County DA’s office, the El Dorado County Sheriff’s office and Placerville Police Department are handling the investigation. Per protocol, the officer involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.