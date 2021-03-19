Sierra Arts Foundation hosting outdoor art sale

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Local artists will be selling their creations on Saturday, March 20 from 1-5 p.m. at the Pioneer Arts Center Plaza in downtown Reno thanks to a partnership with the Sierra Arts Foundation, a Reno-based nonprofit committed to supporting artists and local art.

There will be over 20 different artists from northern Nevada featured at the event. Painters, sculptors, photographers and other artisans are preparing to sell their art to one of the first big audiences they’ve seen in over a year and both Sierra Arts Foundation and the Pioneer Center for Performing Arts are taking steps to ensure COVID-19 mitigation tactics are followed.

Social distancing and mask-wearing will be required at the sale, and individuals are encouraged to stay home if they are exhibiting any COVID-19 symptoms.

For more information about Sierra Arts Foundation, click here.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.