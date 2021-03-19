Advertisement

Sierra Arts Foundation hosting outdoor art sale

By Matt Vaughan
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 11:24 PM PDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Local artists will be selling their creations on Saturday, March 20 from 1-5 p.m. at the Pioneer Arts Center Plaza in downtown Reno thanks to a partnership with the Sierra Arts Foundation, a Reno-based nonprofit committed to supporting artists and local art.

There will be over 20 different artists from northern Nevada featured at the event. Painters, sculptors, photographers and other artisans are preparing to sell their art to one of the first big audiences they’ve seen in over a year and both Sierra Arts Foundation and the Pioneer Center for Performing Arts are taking steps to ensure COVID-19 mitigation tactics are followed.

Social distancing and mask-wearing will be required at the sale, and individuals are encouraged to stay home if they are exhibiting any COVID-19 symptoms.

For more information about Sierra Arts Foundation, click here.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect who fired on police in an early morning standoff has been identified as...
Suspect identified after allegedly shooting at SLT police
Destiny Jacobsen was last seen Feb. 10, 2021.
WCSO searching for missing Sun Valley teen
Old Lowe’s building in Sparks becomes “The Oddie District”
Old Lowes building in Sparks becomes ‘The Oddie District’
Flirtey Drone
Reno company brings drone deliveries to your door
Humboldt County Sheriff's Office logo
Man’s death in Winnemucca area investigated as suspicious

Latest News

Lyon County released this photograph of a water main break in Yerington.
Boil water order for part of Yerington
This Thursday, March 18, 2021 photo shows horses a small diversion canal on Canal Drive...
Fernley sues for rights to water leaking from US canal
Week three of the Sports Caravan arrived on the final day of Winter.
March 19 Sports Caravan
Luxury homes
208 luxury homes are planned to be built in South Reno
3-19-21
Sports Caravan, 3:19: Part Two