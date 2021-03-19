Advertisement

Russian pleads guilty to trying to hijack Tesla computer

Egor Igorevich Kriuchkov
Egor Igorevich Kriuchkov(Washoe County jail via AP)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 5:04 PM PDT
LAS VEGAS. (KOLO) -A Russian national pleaded guilty in federal court to trying to hijack Tesla’s computer system at the Gigafactory east of Sparks, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Thursday.

Egor Igorevich Kriuchkov, 27, is scheduled to be sentenced on May 10. He pleaded guilty to conspiracy to intentionally damage a protected company’s computer system.

The indictment said Kriuchokov attempted to bribe an employee of an unnamed company in the Sparks area to insert malware into the company’s computer system between July 16, 2020, and Aug. 22, 2020. Tesla founder Elon Musk confirmed a report from the Teslarati website it was the Gigafactory that was targeted and called it a serious attack.

“Once the malware was installed, Kriuchkov and his co-conspirators would use it to exfiltrate data from the company’s computer network and then extort the company by threatening to disclose the data,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a statement.

“The swift response of the company and the FBI prevented a major exfiltration of the victim company’s data and stopped the extortion scheme at its inception,” Acting Assistant Attorney General Nicholas L. McQuaid of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division said in a statement. “This case highlights the importance of companies coming forward to law enforcement, and the positive results when they do so.”

Kriuchkov traveled to Nevada from Russia via New York and attempted to bribe a Tesla employee with Bitcoin. The employee reported it to his company which then notified the FBI.

“This case highlights our office’s commitment to protecting trade secrets and other confidential information belonging to U.S. businesses — which is becoming even more important each day as Nevada evolves into a center for technological innovation,” Acting Nevada U.S. Attorney Christopher Chiou said in a statement. “Along with our law enforcement partners, we will continue to prioritize stopping cybercriminals from harming American companies and consumers.”

