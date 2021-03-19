Advertisement

Reno company brings drone deliveries to your door

By Kelsey Marier
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 10:54 PM PDT
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A drone may be delivering packages to your door by the end of this year. A local company has created technology to make it happen.

“It’s faster than any other form of delivery.”

Matthew Sweeny, Founder & CEO of Flirtey

Flirtey, a Reno commercial drone delivery company, is on track to improve the way we move goods.

“Instead of having to rely on FedEx or UPS, we’re empowering businesses to conduct their own last-mile delivery, generate revenue by operating drones, and keep those higher margins for their own businesses,” Matthew Sweeny, Founder & CEO of Flirtey said.

Last month, the company’s drones were able to deliver the first FDA-authorized saliva-based COVID-19 test kits in Reno.

Sweeny added, “We’ve now added a parachute to our drone for safety, completed our technology, and now we’re expanding manufacturing here in Reno.”

How it works is Flirtey partners with local businesses to provide this option to its customers. When shopping online, they can then choose this specific delivery method. Sweeny says its devices can carry nearly eight pounds of product straight to your home, creating a low-cost and COVID-friendly experience.

“Food and on-demand delivery, retail and grocery delivery, auto parts, packages, medical, clothing, electrical items, pharmaceutical goods, medicine,” Sweeny said.

The drones are also powered by electricity which helps reduce the carbon footprint in northern Nevada and beyond.

“Think about being able to push a button on your phone wherever you are and have a drone deliver your package in less than 10 minutes.”

Matthew Sweeny, Founder & CEO of Flirtey

During a time where so many are struggling, Sweeny believes his company can help local business owners stay on their feet, and provide essentials in times of emergency.

Sweeny added, “If someone has a cardiac arrest, in addition to REMSA sending an ambulance, we can send a delivery drone carrying a defibrillator and save that person’s life.”

Flirtey’s goal is to complete FAA certification for drone delivery by the end of this year. If you’re a business owner and would like to offer this service to your customers, click here.

