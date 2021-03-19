Advertisement

Nevada Legislature considers ‘ghost gun’ ban

In this photo taken Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, are "ghost guns" on display at the headquarters...
In this photo taken Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, are "ghost guns" on display at the headquarters of the San Francisco Police Department in San Francisco. For a few hundred dollars, tools and some elbow grease, you can make your own rifle or handgun. It's all perfectly legal and it can be done without leaving anything behind for the government to trace. These "ghost guns" have long been popular among hobbyists or gun enthusiasts. But gun control advocates say they are increasingly popping up in crimes, used by people who are prohibited from buying a firearm and are trying to circumvent a background check. (AP Photo/Haven Daley)(Haven Daley | AP)
By KEN RITTER and SAM METZ
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 7:48 PM PDT
CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) - A proposed Nevada state law to ban possession of build-your-own weapons dubbed “ghost guns” in Nevada is sparking passionate for-and-against arguments in the Legislature.

The measure was introduced this week - a little more than three years after Las Vegas experienced the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

One Las Vegas woman testified Wednesday that the threat of gun violence “was and is real.” A man involved with a political action committee that has advocated for the recall of the governor countered that “you do not make criminals harmless by making good citizens helpless.”

