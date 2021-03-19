Need a vaccine? Check to see if you’re eligible through your employer

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Health District said Friday it is aware of complaints from people in the community who have not received COVID-19 vaccination information from their employer.

More than 2,500 local businesses have been invited to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. The health district is encouraging employers to share information on scheduling an appointment with employees.

The health district provided the following information for people who may not know if they are eligible for the vaccine through their employer:

Go to the health district’s searchable database to see which employers are on the list to either receive COVID-19 vaccine appointment or have already received COVID-19 vaccine appointments

Entries shaded in green have received an invitation from Washoe County

If your employer or business is not on the list, click the “Fill Request To Participate Form”

If your employer is eligible and you have not received information on how to schedule a vaccine, please contact your employer, or email covidvaccine@washoecounty.us or call 775-328-2427.

You will be required to show proof of employment when you check-in for your COVID-19 vaccine appointment at the Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center.

“Our goal is to offer the vaccine to every frontline/essential worker in Washoe County that is eligible per the State’s playbook,” said Kevin Dick, District Health Officer in Washoe County. “We understand that the logistical challenges with vaccinating an entire workforce, but for the health and safety of employees, especially those who work directly with the public, we urge the free flow of information and opportunity for employees who wish to receive the vaccine.”

