More Nevadans may soon be able to afford health insurance

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Most of us know a $1400 check from the government is headed our way. That’s because of the “American Rescue Plan” which President Biden signed into law last week.

What you may not know, the 600 plus page bill also contained money to help those who cannot afford health insurance. That means more subsidies for not only those without health insurance, but additional assistance may be on the way for those who receive their health insurance through Healthlink, the state’s health insurance exchange.

“That is the really big piece, that expansion of the federal poverty level allowing for more Nevadans to get those tax credits and make their premiums go down,” says Janel Davis, Communications Officer with Healthlink.

Davis says the specifics still need to be ironed out. Not the least of which with programmers who can make those changes instantaneous for those looking for an affordable health insurance plan. Davis says right now there are 100,000 Nevadans who do not have healthcare. She says that number should go down as these subsidies will make a visit to the doctor or a medication within reach.

But the subsidies won’t stop there.

To this point, Healthlink claimed four out of five Nevadans received monetary assistance to pay for health insurance. Davis says now that number could easily be five out of five.

While our state is currently in a special enrollment period until May 15th. The news, the money, and a change in the federal poverty level could take enrollment well beyond the May 15th deadline. “This is available,” says Davis. “We are participating, and I think that is the important message at this point,” she says.

Davis says the final details have not been hammered out yet. But when they are, she says those already signed up in Healthlink, and those anticipating doing so, will be notified about the subsidy changes

