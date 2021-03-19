Man’s death in Winnemucca area investigated as suspicious

WINNEMUCCA, Nev. (KOLO) - The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a man at a home about 7 miles north of Winnemucca.

It is treating the death as suspicious until it finds more information.

The sheriff’s office received a call March 18 about a man who was unresponsive at his home on Lambert Drive. A relative became concerned about him after having not heard from him for several days.

The sheriff’s office described the deceased as a man in his 50s.

The sheriff’s office said there was no threat to the community.

