KOLO ATE: Centro Midtown

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Centro Midtown has finally reopened it’s doors, after being shut down since December.

“A 25 percent capacity was almost not viable for us to stay open,” said Andy Demetras, Front of House manager at Centro.

It’s a local favorite, known for it’s tapas; which is advertised as “small bites, big taste”. It has a menu of nothing but elegant appetizers.

“It’s not about you’re just going to come in and get one plate for yourself,” explained Demetras. “Come in and experience the whole menu if you really feel like it, with all of your friends.”

Their beet salad is a customer-favorite. It’s served on a bed of goat cheese, with arugula, mandarins and candied fennel.

“An incredible addition to that dish that gives it a nice little crunch and texture that you don’t usually get with any other beet salad,” explained Demetras.

For comfort food, try their Filthy Fries. It’s the owner’s personal favorite.

“There are potatoes, New York cheddar cheese sauce, mustard, jalapenos, bacon, bratwurst,” gushed Demetras. “All sorts of goodness.”

There’s something on the menu for pretty much everyone, and their food comes from local distributors.

‘What’s great about it is we change about three or four times a year; do a new menu change and bring something out new,” added Demetras. “So it’s something new to try all the time.”

There’s also something new coming to South Reno. They are opening a second Centro location in the Village at Rancharrah. It is scheduled to open in July.

Centro Midtown is located at 236 California Avenue in Reno. It’s open Tuesday-Thursday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. You can get more information and check out their menu at the link below.

