IRS chief: Child tax payments likely delayed

The IRS is still processing millions of 2020 tax returns, while at the same time sending out a...
The IRS is still processing millions of 2020 tax returns, while at the same time sending out a new round of stimulus checks.(CNN, file)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 10:04 AM PDT
(CNN) - Taxpayers hoping to cash in on the newly increased child credit may have to wait a while.

Internal Revenue Service Commissioner Charles Rettig said his agency may not be able to start paying those credits in July, the deadline the massive $1.9 trillion relief law calls for.

Rettig said the IRS is swamped with both the regular tax season and the $1,400 payments provided by the law, which the IRS is also handling.

The new child credit increases the amount of money taxpayers can get for kids from $2,000 to $3,000 and $3,600 for kids younger than 6.

The relief law calls for those credits to be paid out in payments starting in July.

Rettig said he can’t even begin working on a portal for people to claim those credits until the newly extended tax filing deadline of May 17 passes.

