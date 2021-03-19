Advertisement

Irish celebration returns to Paddy and Irene’s amid a pandemic

By Abel Garcia
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 12:24 AM PDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The day where beer turns green arrived, but for Paddy and Irene’s Irish Pub, Saint Patrick’s Day last year wasn’t so lucky.

Patrice Luciano, the business owner said exactly a year ago her business was shut down temporarily due to covid-19. Adding all her efforts and planning went down the drain, dropping her profits to zero.

“I was angry, I was sad, I didn’t know what was going to happen,” Luciano said. “I was scared because I thought maybe I was going to close, lots of businesses closed.”

This year at 50 percent capacity, Luciano said they are slowly getting back to how things used to be.

“I’m happy that we are able to continue the tradition that we do every year, which is our green beer, our Jello shots, our corn beef and cabbage that we did before,” Luciano said.

She said this St. Patrick’s Day may be the busiest they have been since the pandemic started. Aiming to hit at least $10,000 in profit and continue gaining what they have lost.

“It was unfortunate that it was pandemic, but also fortunate that it pushed us to a place we thought we would never meet,” explained Luciano.

Ruth Wheeler took this celebration as a chance to give back.

“We are big on local support and going into small businesses and supporting them at all times,” Wheeler said.

The pandemic is teaching Luciano a valuable lesson.

“It’s resilience, survival, and what do we have to do to keep our business open,” said Luciano.

She has taken this as a chance to reinvent the wheel for her pub. Luciano started a kitchen to add several food items to the menu to bring in extra revenue. The battle with COVID-19 is still ongoing. If you choose to celebrate as spring arrives remember your mask, it’s still the mandate to help stop the spread.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect who fired on police in an early morning standoff has been identified as...
Suspect identified after allegedly shooting at SLT police
Destiny Jacobsen was last seen Feb. 10, 2021.
WCSO searching for missing Sun Valley teen
Old Lowe’s building in Sparks becomes “The Oddie District”
Old Lowes building in Sparks becomes ‘The Oddie District’
Flirtey Drone
Reno company brings drone deliveries to your door
Humboldt County Sheriff's Office logo
Man’s death in Winnemucca area investigated as suspicious

Latest News

Lyon County released this photograph of a water main break in Yerington.
Boil water order for part of Yerington
Patient seated in a doctor's waiting room
More Nevadans may soon be able to afford health insurance
The Washoe County Health District is encouraging eligible employers to share COVID-19 vaccine...
Need a vaccine? Check to see if you’re eligible through your employer
Schools that have reopened safely rely on five strategies: universal masking, physical...
CDC changes school guidance, allowing desks to be closer
FILE - In this March 15, 2021, file photo, a mother and daughter receive a COVID-19 vaccination...
US clears Biden’s 100 million vaccination goal, with eye on next