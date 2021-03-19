Friday Web Weather

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - We’re see tracking that Pacific storm making its way through portions of north east CA and the Sierra. Snow levels are slow to drop off this evening. Mountain communities below 6500 feet may not see rain turn to snow until Friday morning, with minimal slushy accumulations. Above 7500 feet, 6-18 inches of heavy, wet snow is expected. If the forecast busts, it will likely be for more snow above 7500 feet, but for less snow below 6500 feet. A few light showers could linger on Saturday, with clearing conditions into Sunday. Cooler air will remain in place for the weekend, about 5-10 degrees below normal.

