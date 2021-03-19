Advertisement

Friday Web Weather

By Mary Jane Belleza
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 6:00 PM PDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - We’re see tracking that Pacific storm making its way through portions of north east CA and the Sierra. Snow levels are slow to drop off this evening. Mountain communities below 6500 feet may not see rain turn to snow until Friday morning, with minimal slushy accumulations. Above 7500 feet, 6-18 inches of heavy, wet snow is expected. If the forecast busts, it will likely be for more snow above 7500 feet, but for less snow below 6500 feet. A few light showers could linger on Saturday, with clearing conditions into Sunday. Cooler air will remain in place for the weekend, about 5-10 degrees below normal.

8 Day Forecast
8 Day Forecast(KOLO)

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect who fired on police in an early morning standoff has been identified as...
Suspect identified after allegedly shooting at SLT police
Destiny Jacobsen was last seen Feb. 10, 2021.
WCSO searching for missing Sun Valley teen
Old Lowe’s building in Sparks becomes “The Oddie District”
Old Lowes building in Sparks becomes ‘The Oddie District’
Flirtey Drone
Reno company brings drone deliveries to your door
Humboldt County Sheriff's Office logo
Man’s death in Winnemucca area investigated as suspicious

Latest News

8 Day Forecast
Saturday Web Weather
Friday AM Weather
Friday AM Weather
Thursday AM Weather
Thursday AM Weather
8 Day Forecast
Thursday Web Weather