Washoe sheriff: Missing man found and is safe

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - 6:20 P.M. UPDATE: Michael Fuller has been found and is home and safe, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office reports.

UPDATE: Michael Fuller has been found! He is safe at home now. Thank you to our many community members who were concerned for his welfare. — Washoe Sheriff (@WashoeSheriff) March 19, 2021

ORIGINAL STORY: The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing and endangered man.

Michael Fuller, 53, of Cold Springs was last seen Wednesday, Mar. 17 at North Valleys Regional Park around 8:30 p.m. The sheriff’s office said he was sleeping inside his black Toyota Tundra pickup with black and yellow California license plate: OZZYFM.

Michael has a medical condition and has his family is concerned for his safety.

He is 6′1,″ 235 pounds, with grey hair and blue eyes. The word “mom” is tattooed on his knuckles, and he has a unicorn tattoo on his chest.

Michael will also likely be accompanied by his dog, seen in the attached photo.

Anyone with information on Michael’s whereabouts is asked to call Washoe County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency dispatch at (775) 785-WCSO.

