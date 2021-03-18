Sparks Police: Missing person found

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - MARCH 18 UPDATE: Sara Soto Sanchez was located and is safe and is no longer missing, the Sparks Police Department said Thursday night.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Sparks Police Department is asking for the community to keep an eye out for a missing person.

Sara Soto Sanchez was last heard from on March 16, 2021.

Police said she is considered endangered.

Sara is reportedly homeless but may have recently stayed at an unknown hotel/motel in the Reno/Sparks area. If anyone has information regarding her whereabouts please contact the Sparks Police Department at (775) 353-2231.

