Reno restaurant raising money for cancer screenings

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - PJ & Company, an American style café in Reno, is hosting “Dine for a Cause” on Tuesday, March 23. The event is in honor of Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month.

10 percent of the event’s proceeds will go to Community Health Alliance to help fund colorectal cancer preventative screenings for the uninsured and underinsured. Maria Partida, cancer care coordinator for Community Health Alliance, says these screenings are crucial for people over the age of 50.

“Currently one in three adults are not being screened as recommended. With regular screenings, colon cancer can be prevented. When colon cancer is detected at an early stage before it has spread, the five-year survival rate is about 90 percent. Community Health Alliance has been working to increase colorectal cancer screenings to protect their patients from colorectal cancer,” Partida added.

PJ & Company is open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. at 1590 S. Wells Avenue. If you choose to pick up your food on March 23, call PJ & Company at (775) 323-6366 to order ahead.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.