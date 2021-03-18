Advertisement

Reno restaurant raising money for cancer screenings

By Matt Vaughan
Published: Mar. 17, 2021 at 10:45 PM PDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - PJ & Company, an American style café in Reno, is hosting “Dine for a Cause” on Tuesday, March 23. The event is in honor of Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month.

10 percent of the event’s proceeds will go to Community Health Alliance to help fund colorectal cancer preventative screenings for the uninsured and underinsured. Maria Partida, cancer care coordinator for Community Health Alliance, says these screenings are crucial for people over the age of 50.

“Currently one in three adults are not being screened as recommended. With regular screenings, colon cancer can be prevented. When colon cancer is detected at an early stage before it has spread, the five-year survival rate is about 90 percent. Community Health Alliance has been working to increase colorectal cancer screenings to protect their patients from colorectal cancer,” Partida added.

PJ & Company is open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. at 1590 S. Wells Avenue. If you choose to pick up your food on March 23, call PJ & Company at (775) 323-6366 to order ahead.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect who fired on police in an early morning standoff has been identified as...
Suspect identified after allegedly shooting at SLT police
Destiny Jacobsen was last seen Feb. 10, 2021.
WCSO searching for missing Sun Valley teen
Old Lowe’s building in Sparks becomes “The Oddie District”
Old Lowes building in Sparks becomes ‘The Oddie District’
Flirtey Drone
Reno company brings drone deliveries to your door
Humboldt County Sheriff's Office logo
Man’s death in Winnemucca area investigated as suspicious

Latest News

Yim's Market has been serving the Reno-Sparks community for more than 30 years.
Local Asian-Owned Business Reacts to Atlanta Shootings
Yim's Market in Sparks
Local Asian-owned business reacts to shootings in Atlanta
Pieces of art created by local artists on display.
Sierra Arts Foundation hosting outdoor art sale
Sen. Cortez-Masto introduces legislation to stop housing discrimination
Sen. Cortez-Masto introduces legislation to stop housing discrimination