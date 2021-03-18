Hash oil processing caused Stead apartment fire

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - MARCH 18 UPDATE: Hash oil processing caused the fire at a Stead apartment Wednesday night, Reno Fire Marshal Tray Palmer said Thursday.

A person was using butane and glass tubing when it exploded, Palmer said.

One person was severely burned.

Only one room at the Mt. Anderson Street complex was involved.

ORGINAL STORY: The Reno Fire Department is investigating an apartment fire that injured at least one person.

It happened around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at the Terraview Apartments on Mt. Anderson Street.

Firefighters say there was heavy smoke coming from one of the apartments when they arrived. Crews kept the fire contained to the one unit, but were checking for possible damage to the connecting apartment.

Reno Fire officials say at least three people lived in the home. One person was reportedly hurt and had to be taken to a hospital via ambulance.

