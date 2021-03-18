Advertisement

NV Assembly Speaker Frierson treated for prostate cancer

By Stanton Tang
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 9:06 AM PDT
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Assembly Democratic Caucus has issued a statement confirming that Speaker Jason Frierson has undergone surgery for prostate cancer.

According to the statement, “We are happy to report the surgery was a success and Speaker Frierson feels good and is recovering comfortably.”

Frierson is expected to return to the legislature on Monday.

The statement also quotes Frierson, “I am also thankful that this cancer was detected early through regular check-ups. I encourage all men in Nevada to be there for their families and take their health seriously.”

Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak issued a statement about the importance of regular check-ups:

“The First Lady and I are so glad to hear our dear friend Jason is doing well after outpatient surgery for prostate cancer Wednesday. Our thoughts remain with him and his family, and we are grateful to hear that he feels good and will be returning to the legislature next week.

I also want to thank Speaker Frierson for reminding all Nevadans to schedule regular screening checkups with their doctors so early treatment and detection can be possible. His willingness to use his personal health situation as an opportunity to raise awareness to his fellow Nevadans demonstrates the selfless public servant that he is. Kathy and I remain grateful for his leadership during this time and ask all Nevadans to join us in sending him and his family well wishes for a speedy recovery.”

