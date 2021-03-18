Advertisement

Gov. Sisolak orders flags to half staff to honor Atlanta shooting victims

A make-shift memorial is seen outside a business where a multiple fatal shooting occurred on...
A make-shift memorial is seen outside a business where a multiple fatal shooting occurred on Tuesday, Wednesday, March 17, 2021, in Acworth, Ga. Robert Aaron Long, a white man, is accused of killing several people, most of whom were of Asian descent, at massage parlors in the Atlanta area. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)(Mike Stewart | AP)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 1:29 PM PDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Governor Steve Sisolak on Thursday ordered flags to be lowered to half staff following deadly shootings at three Atlanta-area massage parlors.

Earlier in the day, President Joe Biden directed that flags be flown at half-staff through sunset Monday in honor of those who died. Gov. Sisolak’s executive order aligns with the president’s directive.

“Kathy and I are sending thoughts to the families, friends and loved ones lost in this tragedy,” Gov. Sisolak said. “We stand with the Asian American community in the face of hate. Nevada has one of the largest Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) populations in the nation and we must double down on our efforts to reverse the hate and stop the violence toward this population.”

Tuesday’s shooting left eight people dead, six of them Asian women.

The suspect in the attack told police that it was not racially motivated, and claimed to have a sex addiction. Authorities said he may have lashed out at what he saw as sources of temptation.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect who fired on police in an early morning standoff has been identified as...
Suspect identified after allegedly shooting at SLT police
Destiny Jacobsen was last seen Feb. 10, 2021.
WCSO searching for missing Sun Valley teen
Old Lowe’s building in Sparks becomes “The Oddie District”
Old Lowes building in Sparks becomes ‘The Oddie District’
Flirtey Drone
Reno company brings drone deliveries to your door
Humboldt County Sheriff's Office logo
Man’s death in Winnemucca area investigated as suspicious

Latest News

Lyon County released this photograph of a water main break in Yerington.
Boil water order for part of Yerington
This Thursday, March 18, 2021 photo shows horses a small diversion canal on Canal Drive...
Fernley sues for rights to water leaking from US canal
Week three of the Sports Caravan arrived on the final day of Winter.
March 19 Sports Caravan
Luxury homes
208 luxury homes are planned to be built in South Reno
3-19-21
Sports Caravan, 3:19: Part Two