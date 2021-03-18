Gov. Sisolak orders flags to half staff to honor Atlanta shooting victims

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Governor Steve Sisolak on Thursday ordered flags to be lowered to half staff following deadly shootings at three Atlanta-area massage parlors.

Earlier in the day, President Joe Biden directed that flags be flown at half-staff through sunset Monday in honor of those who died. Gov. Sisolak’s executive order aligns with the president’s directive.

“Kathy and I are sending thoughts to the families, friends and loved ones lost in this tragedy,” Gov. Sisolak said. “We stand with the Asian American community in the face of hate. Nevada has one of the largest Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) populations in the nation and we must double down on our efforts to reverse the hate and stop the violence toward this population.”

Tuesday’s shooting left eight people dead, six of them Asian women.

The suspect in the attack told police that it was not racially motivated, and claimed to have a sex addiction. Authorities said he may have lashed out at what he saw as sources of temptation.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.