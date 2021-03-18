Advertisement

Fentanyl trafficker may serve five years in prison

Jemma Marie Davis
Jemma Marie Davis(Washoe County jail)
By Staf
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 3:45 PM PDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Reno woman will serve up to five years in prison for fentanyl trafficking, the Nevada Attorney General’s Office said Thursday.

Jemma Marie Davis, 23, committed the crimes between Feb. 24, 2020, and April 6, 2020, the AG’s Office said.

Davis was caught selling fentanyl, or directing others to sell fentanyl on her behalf, several times in early 2020. She was subsequently arrested, along with two co-defendants, and charged with drug trafficking and conspiracy. Davis’ co-defendants, Justin Angel Manley, 24, and Mason Dylan Ward, 23, both of Reno, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of Sale. They were sentenced separately in 2020.

Washoe District Court Judge Connie Steinheimer sentenced Davis to 12 months to 30 months for trafficking and an identical sentence for conspiracy. The sentences are consecutive.

“Under any circumstances, drug trafficking is unacceptable, but especially during a time when Nevadans have suffered so severely from the opioid epidemic, this conduct is unacceptable,” Attorney General Aaron Ford said in a statement. “Together with the FBI, my office was able to hold this individual accountable for her actions, and I’m grateful for our partnership in this pursuit of justice.”

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect who fired on police in an early morning standoff has been identified as...
Suspect identified after allegedly shooting at SLT police
Destiny Jacobsen was last seen Feb. 10, 2021.
WCSO searching for missing Sun Valley teen
Old Lowe’s building in Sparks becomes “The Oddie District”
Old Lowe’s building in Sparks becomes ‘The Oddie District’
Flirtey Drone
Reno company brings drone deliveries to your door
Humboldt County Sheriff's Office logo
Man’s death in Winnemucca area investigated as suspicious

Latest News

This Thursday, March 18, 2021 photo shows horses a small diversion canal on Canal Drive...
Fernley sues for rights to water leaking from US canal
Week three of the Sports Caravan arrived on the final day of Winter.
March 19 Sports Caravan
Luxury homes
208 luxury homes are planned to be built in South Reno
3-19-21
Sports Caravan, 3:19: Part Two
3-19-21
Sports Caravan, 3/19: Part Three