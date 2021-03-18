Fentanyl trafficker may serve five years in prison

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Reno woman will serve up to five years in prison for fentanyl trafficking, the Nevada Attorney General’s Office said Thursday.

Jemma Marie Davis, 23, committed the crimes between Feb. 24, 2020, and April 6, 2020, the AG’s Office said.

Davis was caught selling fentanyl, or directing others to sell fentanyl on her behalf, several times in early 2020. She was subsequently arrested, along with two co-defendants, and charged with drug trafficking and conspiracy. Davis’ co-defendants, Justin Angel Manley, 24, and Mason Dylan Ward, 23, both of Reno, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of Sale. They were sentenced separately in 2020.

Washoe District Court Judge Connie Steinheimer sentenced Davis to 12 months to 30 months for trafficking and an identical sentence for conspiracy. The sentences are consecutive.

“Under any circumstances, drug trafficking is unacceptable, but especially during a time when Nevadans have suffered so severely from the opioid epidemic, this conduct is unacceptable,” Attorney General Aaron Ford said in a statement. “Together with the FBI, my office was able to hold this individual accountable for her actions, and I’m grateful for our partnership in this pursuit of justice.”

