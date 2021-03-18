Advertisement

Douglas County asks for tips in “Urban Mining” investigation

Douglas County Sheriff's office logo.
Douglas County Sheriff's office logo.(KOLO)
By Stanton Tang
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 2:22 PM PDT
MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for tips to identify the thieves who have been stealing recyclable materials from commercial buildings.

It’s called “Urban Mining.” The thieves are using ladders or ropes to get to the top of buildings. Once on the rooftops, they are taking copper or other materials that can be sold to recyclers for cash.

Often times, the victims may not realize there has been a theft until they try to turn their air conditioning units on in the summer or their heating units in the winter.

If you have any information, you can contact Investigator Steven Schultz of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at 775-782-6206.

