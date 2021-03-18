Man accused of having hundreds of photos and videos of child porn on phone

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A 21-year-old Reno man is in custody for possession of child pornography, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Detectives said they found evidence of more than 250 images and videos of child pornography on Sean Marcelius’s cell phone.

They were made aware of his activity through a tip on Facebook. Marcelius had been under investigation since February and was taken into custody on March 18, 2021.

Marcelius was arrested through a joint effort between Washoe County Sheriff’s Office detectives, partners of the Internet Crimes Against Children – Child Exploitation Task Force including the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations, Sparks Police Department and Nevada Attorney General’s Office.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.