Advertisement

Man accused of having hundreds of photos and videos of child porn on phone

Detectives said they found evidence of more than 250 images and videos on Sean Marcelius’s cell...
Detectives said they found evidence of more than 250 images and videos on Sean Marcelius’s cell phone.(Washoe County Sheriff's Office)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 2:24 PM PDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A 21-year-old Reno man is in custody for possession of child pornography, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Detectives said they found evidence of more than 250 images and videos of child pornography on Sean Marcelius’s cell phone.

They were made aware of his activity through a tip on Facebook. Marcelius had been under investigation since February and was taken into custody on March 18, 2021.

Marcelius was arrested through a joint effort between Washoe County Sheriff’s Office detectives, partners of the Internet Crimes Against Children – Child Exploitation Task Force including the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations, Sparks Police Department and Nevada Attorney General’s Office.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect who fired on police in an early morning standoff has been identified as...
Suspect identified after allegedly shooting at SLT police
Destiny Jacobsen was last seen Feb. 10, 2021.
WCSO searching for missing Sun Valley teen
Old Lowe’s building in Sparks becomes “The Oddie District”
Old Lowes building in Sparks becomes ‘The Oddie District’
Flirtey Drone
Reno company brings drone deliveries to your door
Humboldt County Sheriff's Office logo
Man’s death in Winnemucca area investigated as suspicious

Latest News

This Thursday, March 18, 2021 photo shows horses a small diversion canal on Canal Drive...
Fernley sues for rights to water leaking from US canal
Week three of the Sports Caravan arrived on the final day of Winter.
March 19 Sports Caravan
Luxury homes
208 luxury homes are planned to be built in South Reno
3-19-21
Sports Caravan, 3:19: Part Two
3-19-21
Sports Caravan, 3/19: Part Three