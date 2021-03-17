Storage unit theft: An all-too-common crime with uncommon impact

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Like many people Max Fineman needed to store his belongings while he looked for a new place to live. He moved them into a storage unit in south Reno and thought they would be safe.

Then last Friday morning he got a call, the locks were missing from his unit. They had in fact been ground off, by thieves who then ransacked the unit.

”My heart fell into my stomach because I realized I’d all my sentimental valuables, all my tools. I had to put all my stuff into this storage unit,” he says.

The thieves took tools and personal papers, including the title to his vehicle, even his beekeeping equipment, but worst of all the kinds of things one can never replace.

“Imagine everything you had sentimental to you that you had on the bookshelf in your room, that you enjoy looking at every morning when you wake up.”

Family photos, a collection of birthday cards. “My 20 years of memories that I enjoy going through, all these cards that my beautiful family writes me. I feel so invaded.”

And worst of all, items personal art, left by his deceased father.

“Imagine having your father pass away and then having to put all those items in storage and then having someone just take them from you like that.”

The tools and other valuables will likely be turned into cash.

“A lot of times we see people sell it on social media platforms or they’ll pawn it,” says Reno Police spokesman Officer Adam Blount.

Investigators tell us this theft could have happened anywhere in our area. There’s been an uptick in these crimes across the region lately. So, both victim and police have some advice.

“If you have anything of sentimental to you, anything of personal value, keep it close to you,” says Fineman. “Keep it not in a storage unit.”

Blount agrees adding “Please don’t store those in storage units. We don’t want them to get into the wrong hands.”

And, he says, you should be careful when visiting your unit. Don’t leave it open as you come and go. You don’t want others to see what’s inside. And never, ever give your security code to anyone, even friends. “They may not be your friends tomorrow.”

Max Fineman has little hope his personal items will be recovered. He would like to meet the thieves, hopefully in court..

“I’d love to look them in the eyes and say ‘Hey man, you hurt a lot of people. I hope you’ll have a lot of time to think about that.’”

