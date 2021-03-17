SPCA offers “Exceptionally Subpar Pet Portraits” to fundraise for pets in need

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The SPCA of Northern Nevada is bringing back its virtual “Exceptionally Subpar Pet Portraits” fundraiser. Donors can have a volunteer artist create a one-of-a-kind picture of their pet for $20. Executive Director Jill Vacchina Dobbs says the fundraiser was such a huge hit last year, that the staff decided to do it again.

“We created over 800 portraits during our Subpar Pet Portraits virtual fundraiser last year, raised over $11,000 in critical funding for our pets, and had so much fun doing it,” Dobbs added.

Volunteer artists of all ages will be creating “mediocre-at-best” renderings of donors’ pets. You can submit photos of your pets via a form that can be found here. SPCA staff is asking donors to give artists at least a week to complete their portrait.

Last year, donors only received digital renderings of their pet. This year, if you donate $50 or more, you can have the original artwork mailed to you.

All proceeds will go towards helping homeless pets and pets in need. In 2020, SPCA of Northern Nevada saved 1,463 pets. They also provided affordable vaccinations to 8,431 community pets, and spay and neuters to 2,416 community and rescued pets.

To see examples from last year’s fundraiser, click here.

