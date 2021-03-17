Advertisement

Secretary of State’s office examining election complaints

Dozen voters wait to enter a polling station in Reno, Nevada.
Dozen voters wait to enter a polling station in Reno, Nevada.(KOLO)
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 8:22 PM PDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Office of the Secretary of State is examining complaints linked to the recent election.

A release sent out Tuesday afternoon states that four boxes of documents were delivered to the Capitol building in Carson City on March 4 by members of the Nevada Republican Party. The contents were then inventoried, labeled, and evaluated.

Initial reports claimed that there were 122,918 unique voter complaints contained within the four boxes. After reviewing the documents, officials with the Secretary of State’s office say there was a total of 3,963 Elections Integrity Violation Reports, all filed by the chairman of the Nevada Republican Party - a number of which are already under investigation by law enforcement.

The staff will now work to complete a detailed examination of the reports.

