NDOT begins major Spaghetti Bowl “Big Squeeze” project

Traffic changes will last through spring of 2022.
By Elizabeth Rodil
Published: Mar. 17, 2021 at 7:47 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A major Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) project begins Wednesday and will last through spring of 2022. The “Big Squeeze” project takes place at the Spaghetti Bowl.

Crews will work to enhance bridges and ramps in the area. NDOT’s Meg Ragonese said the following traffic changes will occur:

  • Westbound I-80 to southbound I-580 traffic will merge directly onto I-580 lanes as opposed to the current dedicated merge lane.
  • Eastbound I-80 to southbound I-580 spaghetti bowl ramp will be temporarily reconfigured with a dedicated lane to southbound I-580.
  • Southbound I-580 travel lanes will be additionally shifted directly south of the Spaghetti Bowl to make room for ramp improvements.

Ragonese said drivers need to pay attention in the area. “It’s really critical for everyone traveling through the Spaghetti Bowl to leave a little extra early and give extra time to travel through the Bowl.”

She continued, “We want to remind drivers to keep not only themselves, but other members and our crew members safe by driving slowly through the work zone.”

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the Spaghetti Bowl and take alternate routes if possible.

