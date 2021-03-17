Marriage license fees could increase to further pay for domestic violence programs

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - For the past 40 years a $25 dollar fee has been in place on marriage licenses in Nevada. The fee went to fund domestic violence programs throughout the state, and sexual violence programs in Clark County.

The funding has at best leveled off as couples decide not to tie the knot. That doesn’t mean however the crimes have stopped.

“The services I received from advocates and from sexual assault tremendously impacted my life,” Crystal Minor, a domestic violence survivor told the Senate Judiciary Committee. “It taught me how to go from victim, to survivor,” she said.

Minor spoke in favor of SB 177. The bill rides on that legislation passed by lawmakers 40 years ago.

Senator Julia Ratti is asking marriage license fees increase in some cases doubled to help the increased need for help.

“And this has been a tried and true source of funding for domestic violence and sexual violence for 40 years,” testified the bill’s sponsor, Ratti. “And in 40 years we have not found anything else,” she said.

The increase would raise a little more than $5,000,000 and allow all other Nevada counties to provide additional sexual violence programs as well.

While there were 14 people who testified in favor of the bill, others who opposed the bill say it picks on an industry that is barely surviving.

“This may be the stake in the heart of the wedding industry,” testified Lynn Marie Goya, Clark County Clerk.

Judiciary Committee member Senator Ira Hansen says he couldn’t see the correlation between marriage and domestic violence. To the contrary, he intimated there may be no sexual violence when couples get married.

“The stats showing this constant expansion of sexual violence. And this time you see this on the marriage curb,” said Hansen as he indicated with his hands the marriage curb on the descent. “There may be some relationships there that we perhaps should explore there as well,” he said.

The committee took no action on SB 177 today.

