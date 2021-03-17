Advertisement

Inmate from Washoe County found dead in High Desert State Prison

Inmate death
Inmate death(AP Images)
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 11:19 PM PDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
INDIAN SPRINGS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Corrections is reporting that an inmate was found dead in his cell at High Desert State Prison in southern Nevada on Sunday, and that he was possibly murdered.

An officer discovered the body of Isaiah Sharp, 21, on the floor of his cell around 6:30 p.m. Medical staff were called in to perform CPR, but were unsuccessful in reviving Sharp. He was pronounced dead at 7 p.m.

NDOC officials say Sharp was serving a 44 to 132 month sentence for robbery, with a use of a deadly weapon enhancement in connection with a 2018 crime in Washoe County.

Sharp’s cellmate, Andrew Hilford, 33, was detained on suspicion of committing the crime.

Hilford, an inmate from Clark County, was sentenced to 20 years to life with the possibility of parole for first-degree murder and robbery. He was imprisoned in 2008.

Nevada Department of Corrections says the incident is under investigation.

