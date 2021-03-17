Health officials urge safe celebrating this St. Patrick’s Day

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Local health officials are urging businesses and the community to celebrate safely this St. Patrick’s Day to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

“We understand the importance and significance of St. Patrick’s Day for residents in Washoe County,” said Kevin Dick, District Health Officer for Washoe County. “We also understand that COVID-19 spreads rapidly when residents attend both public and private gatherings. We’re asking everyone to do their part and work together to celebrate responsibly. If you decide to host or attend a gathering, please keep in mind that limiting attendance, wearing a mask and socially distancing at least 6 feet are important and required to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

The health district is reminding businesses to ensure mask wearing, social distancing and to abide capacity restrictions.

Health officials asked the community to follow guidelines outlined in the State of Nevada Roadmap to Recovery - Safe Recovery Plan including:

Public Gatherings: 250 individuals or 50% of fire code capacity, whichever is less, under strict social distancing requirements while maintaining six feet of separation between individuals and household parties.

Indoor Dining (Food and Beverage Establishments) : 50% capacity limit for restaurants, bars, pubs, wineries, distilleries and breweries (those that serve food and those that do not) while maintaining six feet of separation between parties of no more than six at tables and two at bar tops.

Outdoor Dining: No occupancy limits for outdoor dining, as long as all social distancing requirements are followed. Outdoor dining means dining in an area that is not enclosed or surrounded by a roof and rigid wall structures or non-rigid materials, such as fabric or vinyl. For example, a tent with walls is considered “indoors” because it restricts natural air flow and ventilation. Areas covered by a structure without walls, such as an overhead canopy, sun shade, or awning, are considered “outdoors.” No more than 6 patrons per table with social distancing requirements of six feet of separation between tables Patrons sitting at a table or booth must only be served via table service. Patrons may be served at bar tops if spaced 6ft apart and bar top parties should be limited to no more than 2 persons.



Gatherings at private residences According to the Nevada Guidance for Safe Gatherings document, all gatherings, events, celebrations and ceremonies in private residences must be limited to a maximum of 10 individuals indoors and 25 individuals outdoors. Capacity should be decreased if necessary, to ensure a minimum of 6 feet social distancing between non-household individuals. Face coverings must be worn at private social gatherings anytime individuals are with people outside of their household, even if you are socially distant.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.