RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Truckee Meadows Parks Foundation has launched the Go Explore the Outdoors Challenge to help get your kids outside and moving.

”This is a new program for us. It’s an App and it’s for kids,” said Wellness Education Coordinator VISTA, Sam Lee.

They have to download the Go Explore the Outdoors App to play.

It’s designed for Washoe County 6th through 12 graders.

It encourages them to take part in virtual learning and steam-based challenges at 20 Washoe County Parks and will take them on guided tours.

They’ll take part in challenges to earn points to redeem for prizes.

“Like a bike or a paddle board or even gift cards for places like REI or BIG 5 Sporting Goods,” Lee said.

Each week, 9 new quests will be added along with three new parks.

The challenge started Monday, March 15 and will end May 5.

