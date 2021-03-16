Wednesday Web Weather

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -High pressure will leave the forecast dry through Wednesday and early Thursday. Our next systme will bring mountain snow, light valley rain showers and gusty winds Thursday afternoon through Friday. It will remain cool over the weekend followed by the potential for a quick moving warm storm Monday. First day of spring is this Saturday with much of next week is trending warmer and drier.

8 Day Forecast (KOLO)

