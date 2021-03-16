Advertisement

Wednesday Web Weather

By Mary Jane Belleza
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 2:58 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -High pressure will leave the forecast dry through Wednesday and early Thursday. Our next systme will bring mountain snow, light valley rain showers and gusty winds Thursday afternoon through Friday. It will remain cool over the weekend followed by the potential for a quick moving warm storm Monday. First day of spring is this Saturday with much of next week is trending warmer and drier.

8 Day Forecast
8 Day Forecast(KOLO)

