Suspect arrested in Spanish Springs shooting

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A suspect is in custody after a home was shot in Spanish Springs early Tuesday morning.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office says Kyle Acker, 23, fired shots that hit a house on Martell Place around 1:00 a.m. No people were hit.

The incident is not believed to be gang-related and Acker and the victim knew each other.

Acker faces multiple charges including discharging a gun at an occupied structure, discharging a gun where people may be endangered, and destruction of property.

Investigators say they have found everyone involved in the incident and there is no threat to the public.

