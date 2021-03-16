Advertisement

Stimulus payments won’t hit some bank accounts until Wednesday

By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 6:11 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Some Americans are spending their COVID-19 relief stimulus money from the Biden administration, while others will have to wait a bit longer to get theirs.

It takes some banks a few days to process checks.

Wells Fargo customers who’ve complained about not getting their money yet got an answer from the bank.

In a tweet, Wells Fargo said customers who expect to get their money directly deposited will start seeing it in their accounts on Wednesday.

Chase Bank also said their customers will see their money Wednesday.

The stimulus payments, worth up to $1,400 per person, were part of President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package signed last week.

IRS “Get My Payment” online tool: Click here.

Turbotax Stimulus Check Calculator: Click here.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rider Mackenzie is a missing and endangered teen who was last seen north of Reno.
Missing and endangered teen in Red Rock area found safe
Fabian Bernal was arrested for murder in connection with a shooting on S. Virginia Street.
Murder suspect arrested in S. Virginia St. shooting
Moderna vaccine
Nevadans 55+ with underlying conditions now eligible for COVID vaccine
Starting Monday most businesses can operate at 50% capacity.
Local business reacts to capacity increase
Machines disinfect in a matter of seconds
A new way to spray: Disinfectant Tunnels a unique method of killing COVID-19

Latest News

FILE - Actor Yaphet Kotto appears on his wedding day in Baltimore, Md., on July 12, 1998.
Yaphet Kotto of ‘Live and Let Die,’ ‘Alien,’ dies at 81
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gave out a cellphone number on Twitter for fans to...
Tom Brady gives out phone number for fans to text him
Blood clot concerns trigger pause in AstraZeneca vaccinations
EU drug agency: No indication AstraZeneca shot caused clots
The Israel Antiquities Authority displays newly discovered Dead Sea Scroll fragments at the...
Israeli experts announce discovery of more Dead Sea Scrolls
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip the Duke of Edinburgh pose for a photo on June...
Britain’s Prince Philip returns home after treatment