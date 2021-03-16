Advertisement

Reno man convicted of robbing liquor store and convenience store

Edward Knight was convicted of robbing a liquor store and convenience store in Sparks in 2019.(Washoe County Sheriff's Office)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 11:51 AM PDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Reno man faces prison time after a jury convicted him of robbing a liquor store and a convenience store at gunpoint.

Edward Knight, 32, of Reno, was found guilty of two counts of interference with commerce by robbery and two counts of use of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

According to court documents and evidence presented during trial, on July 7, 2019, Knight racked the slide of a firearm while threatening a clerk at a liquor store in Sparks. The next day, on July 8, Knight walked into a convenience store and told a clerk: “what do you mean knock it off, with a real gun that’s a good way to get yourself killed.”

Knight then pointed a semi-automatic handgun at the clerk and ordered the clerk to give him all the money in the cash register.

After Knight left the store with the stolen money, Sparks Police Department officers responded to the scene and searched a nearby abandoned vehicle that was seen leaving the convenience store. Inside, officers found a handgun matching the description of the gun used in the robbery, Knight’s identification card, and the stolen money.

A sentencing hearing has been set for June 21, 2021. Knight faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 14 years in prison for the use of a firearm and in relation to a crime of violence charges. He faces a statutory maximum penalty of 20 years in prison for the interference by robbery charges, a term of supervised release, and a monetary fine.

