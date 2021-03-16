Registration open for Plunge 2021 for Special Olympics

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Registration is open for the 2021 South Lake Tahoe Plunge for Special Olympics Nevada!

Whether you jump, run, hop or dive into the chilly waters of Tahoe, all participants must raise a minimum of $125 and will receive a t-shirt plus complimentary lunch at Harvey’s Lake Tahoe during the Post-Plunge Party.

The event is Saturday April 24th at Round Hills Pine Beach Resort and 70′s themed costumes are encouraged. The fun starts at 10 a.m.

The Polar Plunge® is a unique opportunity for individuals, organizations, and businesses to support Special Olympics Nevada athletes. Proceeds raised go to help provide year-round sports training and competition for over 3,000 athletes in the state.

To register and learn more visit: https://www.sonv.org/plunge.

