Advertisement

Registration open for Plunge 2021 for Special Olympics

Whether you jump, run, hop or dive into the chilly waters of Lake Tahoe, all participants must...
Whether you jump, run, hop or dive into the chilly waters of Lake Tahoe, all participants must raise a minimum of $125.(Special Olympics Nevada)
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 8:40 PM PDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Registration is open for the 2021 South Lake Tahoe Plunge for Special Olympics Nevada!

Whether you jump, run, hop or dive into the chilly waters of Tahoe, all participants must raise a minimum of $125 and will receive a t-shirt plus complimentary lunch at Harvey’s Lake Tahoe during the Post-Plunge Party.

The event is Saturday April 24th at Round Hills Pine Beach Resort and 70′s themed costumes are encouraged. The fun starts at 10 a.m.

The Polar Plunge® is a unique opportunity for individuals, organizations, and businesses to support Special Olympics Nevada athletes. Proceeds raised go to help provide year-round sports training and competition for over 3,000 athletes in the state.

To register and learn more visit: https://www.sonv.org/plunge.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rider Mackenzie is a missing and endangered teen who was last seen north of Reno.
Missing and endangered teen in Red Rock area found safe
Police Lights
One seriously injured in Reno crash
A firefighter mops up after a trailer fire a the Skyline Mobile Home Park in Reno.
Two displaced by Reno trailer fire
This is a screenshot of a National Weather Service radar map for Sunday afternoon.
Storm expected to hit Northern California Sunday night
Capacity limits across Nevada increase on Monday, March 15th.
Nevada allowing larger gatherings starting Monday, March 15th

Latest News

Information about the First Tee can be found at firstteenorthernnevada.org
First Tee of Northern Nevada in need of coaches and volunteers
Vaccine
“No Waste” lists insure no vaccine is wasted
3-15-21
First Tee of Northern Nevada Looking for Coaches, Volunteers
Nevada COVID-19 coronavirus graphic by The Associated Press.
QUAD-County COVID-19 Update: 12 new cases, 56 recoveries