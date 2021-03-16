Advertisement

Police activity impacting traffic through Washoe Valley, Carson City

Police activity shuts down N. Carson Street in Carson City Tuesday afternoon.
Police activity shuts down N. Carson Street in Carson City Tuesday afternoon.(Washoe County Sheriff's Office)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 4:51 PM PDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - UPDATE: The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office confirms negotiators are talking with the person who authorities were following.

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office said the suspect is in the driver's seat of the red pickup.
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office said the suspect is in the driver's seat of the red pickup.(Washoe County Sheriff's Office)

ORIGINAL STORY: The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office and SWAT are on scene in Carson City for ongoing police activity.

The sheriff’s office confirms to KOLO 8 News Now that they are following a person in a car so the scene is moving.

Earlier in the afternoon on Tuesday, U.S. 395 through Washoe Valley was closed.

Currently, N. Carson Street is closed in both directions near Silver Oak Drive in Carson City.

Stay with KOLO 8 News Now on this developing story.

