“No Waste” lists insure no vaccine is wasted

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The numbers of doses of COVID 19 vaccines shipped to Washoe County continues to mount. Each of those doses is precious and local agencies say none are wasted.

Making sure every dose goes into the arm of someone who needs and wants it is a major logistical challenge. The three vaccines currently in use have different requirements for storage, but once a vial is opened the goal is to administer it as soon as possible.

“If we don’t use it in an hour and 20 minutes we make sure we dispense it as quickly as possible so we’re not throwing it away,” says Washoe District Health Department spokesman Scott Oxarart.

At the county’s vaccination site at the Fairgrounds, they keep a close count on the number of cars lining up and match it to the doses on hand. If the numbers don’t match at the end of the day there are some leftovers looking for a recipient.

“When we do have a couple extra vaccines.], the first list that we look at is our volunteers,” says Oxarart. “We’ll get those people vaccinated if we do have some extra.”

If all available volunteers are vaccinated, the county turns to a standby list of seniors 65 and older who live in the same Zip Code as the Fairgrounds.

“Time is of the essence. So we have to give it out quick and we figured those in that zip code could get there quickly.”

The Community Health Alliance also vaccinates at its Wells Avenue location and they also keep what they call a “No Waste” list of people who have no appointment, but want the vaccine.

Those on that list have to be able to respond immediately to a call about an available leftover dose, but there’s no age limitation. It’s open to the general public.

You’ll find more information on both the Washoe District Health Department and the Community Health Alliance COVID websites. https://www.covid19washoevaccine.com/ covidappt@chanevada.org

Aside from a few vials damaged in shipment, both organizations say no vaccine has gone to waste. And they add, there are very few cancellations. Almost everyone who has made an appointment keeps it, so the number of leftover doses is minimal.

