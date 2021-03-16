Krispy Kreme returns to northern Nevada

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Krispy Kreme opened its new location in Sparks Tuesday morning. The company said the Los Altos Parkway location is a great spot because of the ongoing traffic on Pyramid Highway and expanding retail.

Krispy Kreme’s District Leader of Nevada Mait Martinson said the company looked at Sparks because of the area’s rapid growth. According to the Nevada State Demographer and Department of Taxation in 2016 there were nearly 96,000 people in Sparks and in 2020 a population of over 103,000.

Martinson said if the location does well, the company will consider even more expansion in northern Nevada. “We are going to see a lot of growth in Sparks and Reno area. We are going to start with retail first and then down in the future the whole sale, and then we are going to move to the grocery stores and gas stations.”

He said opening a new store during a pandemic was challenging, but believes it will do well as Nevada slowly reopens.

“We have a drive-thru option, we do quite well with drive-thru and online pickup as well.”

During Krispy Kreme’s opening week employees will randomly surprise 120 people with a golden ticket. If you get a ticket you will get one free dozen original glazed donuts every month for a year.

