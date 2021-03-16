Douglas HS football quarantining after positive COVID-19 case

MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - The Douglas County School District on Tuesday confirmed a positive COVID-19 case within the varsity football program.

That means the Tigers won’t play Friday against the Damonte Ranch Mustangs.

Due to the positive COVID case, the team must quarantine for 10 days. All practices will be canceled for 10 days.

The quarantine period may be reduced to seven days if all who were in close contact with the positive case test negative for COVID-19 starting on day five from the most recent exposure.

The school district said it is working closely with Carson City Health and Human Services (CCHHS) and Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association (NIAA) and are following procedures outlined by local health officials.

“Every case has its own level of complexity and we always work with our local health officials to identify close contacts,” said Keith Lewis, DCSD Superintendent. “We are taking every step as recommended by local health authorities to contain the spread. At this time, our focus is on ensuring the safety and well-being of our students and staff.”

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.