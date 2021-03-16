Advertisement

Coconut Bowl reacts to new 50% capacity limit

By Kelsey Marier
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 1:42 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - As of March 15, 2021, most businesses are now operating at 50% capacity. The move is part of Governor Steve Sisolak’s latest directive, which brings a sense of joy to Coconut Bowl at Wild Island in Sparks.

Arcades, racetracks, bowling alleys, and family entertainment centers were among a number of industries allowed to run at half-capacity in the Silver State beginning March 15. That includes Coconut Bowl, the third-largest facility of its kind in the country. It brings more than 3,400 kids and adults 125,000 square feet of family fun and games.

“I’m just happy to see us headed in the right direction.”

Craig Buster, General Manager of Coconut Bowl

Because of its size, Coconut Bowl’s General Manager Craig Buster says number-of-customer restrictions have not really affected operations.

“Our capacity is so large in our facility that we’ve not even come close to hitting it once,” Buster said.

The business has also been able to maintain all of its staff over the last year. However, Buster says the locally-owned, longtime area staple has faced some hardships due to the pandemic.

Buster added, “We were closed for 80 days last year. Sometimes It’s a little more challenging, but when you’re constantly changing the way you’re operating your business, it is hard to communicate that through everybody.”

After ramping up cleaning and safety protocols, Buster says the community’s feedback and support through it all have been what keeps the entertainment oasis alive.

“I’m not going to get all teary-eyed on you, but that’s how it makes me feel, we truly put our hearts and soul into this place.”

“We're just so thankful for our local customers and even the ones that travel from afar.”

Craig Buster, General Manager of Coconut Bowl

Restaurants, bars, churches, gyms, and gaming floors also increased to 50% capacity as of March 15. The next step in the Governor’s reopening plan is to transition COVID-19 mitigation management to local authorities starting on May 1, 2021.

