Advertisement

Biden to hold first formal news conference next week

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 1:49 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will hold his first formal news conference on March 25 at the White House, press secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday.

Biden is the first president in decades to go this long without holding a formal question and answer session with reporters. He has opted to take questions about as often as most of his recent predecessors, but he tends to field just one or two informal inquiries at a time, usually in a hurried setting at the end of an event.

It reflects a White House media strategy meant both to reserve major media set-pieces for the celebration of a legislative victory and to limit unforced errors from a historically gaffe-prone politician.

The White House has faced escalating pressure to hold a press conference, and his delay sparked Republican attacks. Psaki had previously said Biden would hold a news conference before the end of March.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rider Mackenzie is a missing and endangered teen who was last seen north of Reno.
Missing and endangered teen in Red Rock area found safe
Kyle Acker, 23, was arrested after a shooting in Spanish Springs, Nev. on Tuesday, March 16,...
Suspect arrested in Spanish Springs shooting
Fabian Bernal was arrested for murder in connection with a shooting on S. Virginia Street.
Murder suspect arrested in S. Virginia St. shooting
Moderna vaccine
Nevadans 55+ with underlying conditions now eligible for COVID vaccine
A plane crashed into a SUV in Pembroke Pines, Fla., on Monday. One of the SUV passengers died....
3 die when crashing plane strikes SUV in Fla.

Latest News

The Douglas County School District confirmed a positive COVID-19 case within the varsity...
Douglas HS football quarantining after positive COVID-19 case
Conservative lawmakers in Utah have fired another salvo in their longtime campaign against...
Utah campaign against porn marches on with phone filter plan
The president has said that he backs $10,000 in blanket forgiveness for federal student loan...
COVID tax break could open door to student loan forgiveness
Biden hits the road, eyes next relief steps
Biden hits the road, eyes next relief steps
The victims were returning home from a large livestock market in Banibangou, near Niger’s...
Gunmen kill at least 58 in attack on Niger market sellers