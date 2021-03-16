First Tee of Northern Nevada in need of coaches and volunteers

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The First Tee of Northern Nevada has some critical roles to fill as it continues its mission of teaching the area’s youth life skills and core values through the game of golf.

In March of 2020, the longtime local non-profit had to cancel its Spring session due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A year later, it’s classes are full.

“Families are just wanting to get out and get their kids involved in something,” said Chris Dewar, executive director of the First Tee of Northern Nevada. “Golfing is safe as we’ve proved in this COVID epidemic.”

With all slots filled by families for the Spring, First Tee is still in need for paid coaches and volunteers to hold classes, which take place at various area golf courses.

“We’re in desperate need of coaches,” said Dewar. “Anyone who has a little bit of golf knowledge. We have staff paid positions.”

Jim Dickey started volunteering with First Tee of Northern Nevada as he approached retirement. With more time on his hands, Dickey says he wanted to spend some of it giving back.

“Seeing them grow with the program, they’re teaching them life skills more than golf,” said Dickey, who adds its thrilling when he sees a kid celebrate any success on the course. “I think that’s a really great combination.”

First Tee’s development of local youth includes intertwining important aspects of life - respect, courtesy, responsibility, goal-setting and more - with the disciplined game of golf.

The organization’s reach is nationwide.

“It (golf) really portrays honesty and integrity and who you are in a game,” said Dewar. “I think our kids need that desperately now.”

Sign ups for First Tee’s summer session will soon be available. For information, including how to apply for a job of volunteer position, head to firstteenorthernnevada.org or call 775-851-2332.

