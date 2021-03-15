Advertisement

Washoe County receiving a larger vaccine shipment this week

Washoe County is receiving a larger shipment of vaccine doses this week.
By Stanton Tang
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 11:42 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County is alerting people 65 and older who have been waiting for a vaccine appointment, to check their emails.

The Washoe County Health District (WCHD) says it is scheduled to receive more than 16,000 vaccine doses on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. That is a significant increase from the regular allotment of about 9,000 doses per week.

Seniors should check their email accounts, spam folder and email junk folder for an invite from the WCHD.

The shipment will also allow the county to expand vaccination availability to more employment groups. “Because in Northern Nevada here, you see we have a large warehousing population and employment groups, whereas in other parts of the state we do not,” said the WCHD’s James English. “And with that, we’re hoping to get to the point where we can start working with our hospitality groups and restaurant groups. But it is all still vaccine supply driven.”

English says most of the vaccination shipment this week is the Pfizer vaccine. The WCHD is receiving a smaller shipment of the Moderna vaccine. The Health District is still receiving some of the Johnson & Johnson Janssen vaccine, which will be distributed on Sunday.

